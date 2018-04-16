MannyJStyle Takes Sixhundred boutique

During the bustling Art Walk in Downtown Los Angeles on April 12, Manuel Jackson turned the SixHundred boutique into Past Present Future. He divided the boutique on DTLA’s Spring Street into segments for portraying the past, present and future of fashion. Brands selling limited editions or exclusives of their wares at the pop up included footwear brand ASIF, Rich Uno, Phillipa Imani, Jackson’s Thread Haus Co and MannyJStyle as well as SixHundred LA. Manny launched is podcast Conversations with MannyJStyle and Friends at the event. He also plans to curate more pop-ups in the future. Check it out.