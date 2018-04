Revolve Parties at Coachella with the Famous & Beautiful

E-emporium Revolve threw the Revolve Festival with Moët & Chandon outside of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend. The guest list featured the famous and the beautiful, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria Justice, Joan Smalls and Shaun Ross. Performances included gigs from Chance the Rapper, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, SAINt JHN, Rich the Kid, and Saweetie. Check it out.