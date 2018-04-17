COSTUME DESIGNS Costume Designers to Discuss Old Hollywood in Old Hollywood Barn

Old Hollywood will be alive and well at an upcoming panel discussion that will talk about how Bette Davis and Joan Crawford approached dressing for their roles and working with designers.

The April 25 event at 7:30 p.m. is being organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Hollywood Heritage. It will take place at the historic Hollywood Heritage Museum at 2100 N. Highland Ave. where Cecille B. DeMille and Jesse Lasky produced some of Hollywood's earliest movies near the Hollywood Bowl.

Costume expert Louise Coffey-Webb will be moderating a panel that includes Christian Esquevin, author of "Adrian: Silver Screen to Custom Label," and James Jay Jorgensen, who wrote "Creating the Illusion: A Fashionable History of Costume Designers" and "Edith Head: The Fifty-Year Career of Hollywood's Greatest Costumer," to investigate how these two actresses' choices were reflected in the recent TV series "Feud." Joining the panel will also be Florencia Martin, Emmy Award-nominated set decorator for "Feud."



On display will be a vintage Adrian-designed Crawford costume from the 1936 film "The Gorgeous Hussey" and an Orry-Kelly designed Bette Davis costume from the 1939 film "Juarez," plus rare and unusual props from the "Feud" mini-series.

General admission tickets are $15 and can be ordered online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3375819.