David Tupaz | Photo by Mark Gunter

PALM SPRINGS STYLE

Style Fashion Week Makes a Splash in Palm Springs

By Deborah Belgum | Thursday, April 19, 2018

Photo Gallery

Style Fashion Week gallivants around the world, producing fashion shows in Los Angeles, New York, Dubai and other locations, but it hadn’t visited the desert community of Palm Springs, Calif., since November 2016.

With a flurry, the show’s founder, Veronica Welch Kerzner, set off to ramp up the runway again and showcase fashion from mostly California designers who took to the runway April 5–8 at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The opening-night ceremonies kicked off at the V Hotel with a live performance by the band Missing Persons.

On the runway were California-based designers Mario De La Torre, Merlin Castell, Richard Hallmarq and David Tupaz as well as brands Bohimi Couture, Glaudi and House of Grayling Purnell.

