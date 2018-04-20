It’s a Book. It’s a T-shirt Line. It’s A.F. Vandevorst x B Åkerlund

After 20 years or so in fashion, Belgian designers An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx published Ende Neu, about their idiosyncratic 20-years in fashion.

Along with the book,they also teamed up with B Åkerlund, known for her outré costume design and styling Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. The result was a T-shirt line. They held a reception for the tees at Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles and New York on April 19. Check out pix of B Åkerlund modeling the tees in her inimitable style.