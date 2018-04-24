The Fashion Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Earth Day 2018 has come and gone, but a bunch of sustainable clothing designers are hosting events on what’s new in the sustainable clothing market.

Talks, pop-up shops and documentary screenings are being produced around the USA under the aegis of Fashion Revolution Week. On April 26, the Ziran label will host a Made in LA panel discussion at its shared workspace on 3430 S. Hill St. #204 in Los Angeles. The panel will be moderated by Kestrel Jenkins of the Conscious Chatter podcast. Light snacks and beverages will be served. It starts at 7:30PM and there is a $10 at door. Sustainable goodies will be given away.

On April 29, Galerie.LA will host a pop-up shop and a panel discussion, again moderated by Kestrel Jenkins. The event will take place at Gallerie.LA at RowDTLA in downtown Los Angeles. Entrance is free, but RSVP is required. Also at the event, videos from labels Patagonia and Industry of All Nations on making sustainable clothing. Event runs from 11am to 5PM.