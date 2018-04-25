After Coachella, It’s Agenda Festival

Hip hop collective Brockhampton played a critically lauded set at Coachella this month. On June 30, the Los Angeles-based group with a burgeoning band merchandise business is going to headline the Agenda Festival, it was recently announced.

The one-day festival at Long Beach Convention Center will feature more than 500 pop-up shops which include shops from brands such as Champion, Levi’s, Herschel Supply Co., Pendleton, New Balance, The Hundreds and Dickies. Agenda Festival will follow Agenda trade show which will run June 28-29 in Long Beach, Calif.

Other hip hop luminaries performing at Agenda Festival include Lil Yachty, also on the bill teen electro-pop sensation Billie Eilish and Spaghetti Boys, a garage rock band who did a project with Nike. For more information, check out agendafest.co