COACHELLA COOL Coachella Spawns Tons of Parties and Fashion

What would the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival be without a flood of fashion that gives designers a clue as to what styles are trending?

The 10-day festival in Indio, Calif., wrapped up on April 22 with the conclusion of a number of concerts and beaucoup parties that dotted the desert scene. Many of the parties—mostly in Palm Springs—were hosted by fashion and style concerns including The Zoe Report, Lucky Brand, Adidas, Revolve Clothing and Vampped.com. Hot hotel spots included the Ace Hotel, Parker Palm Springs and the V Palm Springs.

Short shorts, anything in denim, cropped tops, flowy dresses and very large sunglasses were in. Here’s a look at some of the styles and trends that were popular at this year’s festival.