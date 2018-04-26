MANUFACTURING Mountain Hardwear Names New Marketing Director

Mountain Hardwear, the Northern California outdoors wear company owned by Columbia Sportswear, has named a new head of marketing.

Snow Burns is coming on board as the global vice president of marketing and will be responsible for all aspects of the brand’s integrated marketing strategy. Part of that strategy will be to engage a worldwide community of climbers and inform them about the brand’s commitment to its technical equipment, outerwear and sportswear for people who spend a lot of time in the mountains or the outdoors.

“We are excited to have Snow bring her expertise to our brand and industry,” said Mountain Hardwear President Joe Vernachio. “We feel there is a more modern way of communicating that outdoor brands fail to tap into.”

Burns has several years of experience with companies in Silicon Valley and beyond. Prior to joining Mountain Hardwear, she led the strategy, social media and analytics teams at John McNeil Studio, a marketing agency in Berkeley, Calif. Before that, she was head of global social content strategy at CA Technologies, a large independent software company.

Mountain Hardwear, based in Richmond, Calif., was founded in 1993 to make tough outdoor gear. Its expedition tents have summited some of the world’s tallest peaks, and its clothing and other gear employs technology in all its designs. It was acquired by Columbia Sportswear in 2003.