FASHION Summer 2018 Brings INC Capsule Collections With Trina Turk and Mr Turk

This summer, Macy's brand INC International Concepts is going to receive a touch of Southern California through capsule-collection partnerships with Trina Turk and her photographer-turned-designer husband, Jonathan Skow, who designs the menswear line Mr. Turk. A women's collection named Trina Turk x INC and men's line called Mr Turk x INC will include apparel and swimwear. Trina Turk x INC will also release women's footwear and jewelry.

Designed by Turk and Skow, the collections were developed by INC and include prints such as black-and-white ikat and zebra, that are complemented by colorful accents in hues of yellow, pink, teal, purple and brown.

“The Trina Turk x INC collection, and Mr Turk x INC collection, is inspired by a fashionable vagabond traveling the world in search of the vivid color and bold patterns of exotic locales," Turk said in a statement.

The collaboration brings elements of Southern California's laid-back lifestyle to the INC brand, which is exclusive to Macy's.

“We’re ecstatic to bring the breezily cosmopolitan aesthetic that Trina Turk and Jonathan Skow are renowned for to our customers with the Trina Turk x INC and Mr Turk x INC collections,” Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of Macy’s fashion revealed in a statement.

The Trina Turk x INC collection will cost between $29.50 - $119.50, while Mr Turk x INC price points are set at $14.98 - $129. A May 15 release date is scheduled for the collection, which will be available at 186 Macy's locations and online at Macys.com.