PARTIES An Evening With Peter Greco in DTLA

This past Saturday was the opening exhibition for Peter Greco’s “letter&line” series. The private showing was hosted by the Marie Baldwin Gallery. Held in a private artist's loft in the historic-building district of downtown Los Angeles, off of 8th and Spring streets, it was a standing-room-only affair with guests able to view Greco’s latest murals, skateboard art and ancient manuscript-type letters.

Los Angeles-based Peter Greco is known as a typographer and street artist. He takes traditional calligraphy and typography typically seen in historic manuscripts and translates them into modern, sleek works of art. Throughout the evening, Greco did a live demonstration of his work, painting a large mural that measured approximately 8’ x 12’. It was a privilege to see this master artist at work.

The latest DTLA Book, the "2018 Guide Yearbook of Downtown LA," was available for purchase. Greco created the cover art and inside border trims of the graphics found throughout the book.

