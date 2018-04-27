Peter Greco, shown wearing one of his custom hand-painted jackets, pictured front and back. Center photo shows the tools of his trade.

Peter Greco, shown wearing one of his custom hand-painted jackets, pictured front and back. Center photo shows the tools of his trade.

PARTIES

An Evening With Peter Greco in DTLA

Estevan Ramos | Friday, April 27, 2018

This past Saturday was the opening exhibition for Peter Greco’s “letter&line” series. The private showing was hosted by the Marie Baldwin Gallery. Held in a private artist's loft in the historic-building district of downtown Los Angeles, off of 8th and Spring streets, it was a standing-room-only affair with guests able to view Greco’s latest murals, skateboard art and ancient manuscript-type letters.

Los Angeles-based Peter Greco is known as a typographer and street artist. He takes traditional calligraphy and typography typically seen in historic manuscripts and translates them into modern, sleek works of art. Throughout the evening, Greco did a live demonstration of his work, painting a large mural that measured approximately 8’ x 12’. It was a privilege to see this master artist at work.

The latest DTLA Book, the "2018 Guide Yearbook of Downtown LA," was available for purchase. Greco created the cover art and inside border trims of the graphics found throughout the book.

photo

An 8’ X 12’ hand-painted mural Greco created throughout the evening. DTLA Book with Greco cover art.

photo

Greco’s illustration boards and skateboard art series

photo

Greco’s hand-painted wall art

photo

Guests, including world-renowned artist Karen Bystedt, pictured left

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS

    Directives West Fall Trends