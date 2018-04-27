The Works of the ArtCenter Grad Show

The photography and imaging department of Pasadena’s ArtCenter College of Design hosted its speed-dating series on April 19.

Three times a year, I get invited to review the latest portfolios of the department's graduating photographers. This year's class had 19 photographers, and I personally reviewed 12 of them.

The review process is called “Speed Dating.” You have 10 to 12 minutes to meet individually with the graduate. The room is set up like a gallery and each graduate presents his or her work in their own individual brand identity using visual aids including framed prints, portfolios and videos.

This year's class did not disappoint. The diverse number of subjects chosen by the students ranged from photos of the environment and fashion to sports, products and photo illustration. Professional photographers, art directors, producers, photo reps and fashion industry professionals are just some of the invited guests who attend and review the graduating classes portfolios. This is the ideal time for the grads to make new contacts and expand their networking connections.