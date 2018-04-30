Surf Is Dead pop-up. Images courtesy of Surf Is Dead

Surf Is Dead Pops at Bodega

By Andrew Asch | Monday, April 30, 2018

The name Surf Is Dead seems like a provocation.

But when it launched more than one year ago in Los Angeles, brand cofounder Chris Josol said that the moniker was a smart aleky way to tweek surfwear back to its rebellious, experimental spirit.

Surf Is Dead recently unveiled a pop-up shop at prominent streetwear store Bodega at Row DTLA. Josol said that the pop-up focuses on T-shirt collaborations with Bodega and offers colorways that can only be found at the store. Cowabunga!

