Theory and Vans To Open in DTLA This Fall

It looks like the Theory brand is finally going to open a store in downtown Los Angeles.

It was reported last year that the contemporary brand signed a lease for some commercial space in downtown’s Fashion District. But Theory store signs only went up recently on the 800 block of South Broadway, on the corner of Broadway and 9th Street. The signs said that a Theory store would open in Fall ’18.

The corner of Broadway and 9th currently is the address for boutiques for brands such as Acne Studios, Aesop, Mykita and Tanner Goods. More stores are scheduled to move into the neighborhood.

Footwear and apparel giant Vans also is scheduled to open a flagship in downtown Los Angeles in the Fall, a Vans representative confirmed.

Accessories brand Incase is scheduled to open a shop at 908 S. Broadway, across from the Ace Hotel in the third quarter of this year, said Kelly McElroy, a company representative. Last year, Incase chief Erik Paulsen said that the brand would open a flagship and offices in the space.