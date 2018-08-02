LA DOLCE VITA

Marciano Collection Goes for Chic Look

By Deborah Belgum | Thursday, August 2, 2018

photo

Sophistication was in the air for the Marciano brand, which recently launched its Fall 2018 campaign.

Some of the looks included multicolored faux-fur jackets as a statement piece for any silhouette. Lots of evening gowns, jumpsuits and cocktail dresses were in the lineup, which offered a number of patterns and colors.

For men, black blazers and dress pants were paired with refined turtlenecks to seal the deal.

Prevailing colors for the Fall edition included pops of gold, powder blue, burnt orange and burgundy for updated looks.

The Los Angeles label was introduced more than a decade ago by Guess? Inc. as an upscale brand to enhance the casual-lifestyle clothing the blue-jeans company was known for.

photo

photo

photo

Photos by Rayan Ayash.

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Apparelsoft

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear