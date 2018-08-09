RETAIL Macerich Partnering With Co-Work Offices for its Malls

Co-working office spaces are familiar sights in the downtown areas of almost any big city. Soon these shared office spaces will be at Macerich-owned malls.

The Southern California shopping-mall company announced it will be working with New York–based Industrious to roll out co-working office spaces at select Macerich properties. The first Industrious location will open at Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Ariz., in January 2019.

At this time, it was not announced what other Macerich properties will be getting Industrious co-working spaces.

Macerich Chief Executive Officer Art Coppola said that the deal would drive traffic to malls. “Macerich is on the cutting edge when it comes to adding exciting, traffic-driving new uses to our market-dominant retail properties across the country,” he said. “With time-limited marquee attractions like Candytopia, luxury fitness/wellness concepts, destination restaurants and appealing first-to-market digitally native brands, our well-situated centers are high-street, town-square locations where shoppers, retailers and brands absolutely want to be. Our settings deliver top-tier, built-in amenities for today’s professionals, which is why a partnership with experience-focused Industrious makes so much sense.”

Macerich owns California retail centers including Santa Monica Place, Los Cerritos Center and the Westside Pavilion.