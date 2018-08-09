TRADE SHOWS The Store and On:Line Launch to Enhance Buying Experience in Las Vegas

Visitors to the UBM-produced Las Vegas shows WWDMAGIC and Curve Las Vegas will find new shopping experiences for women’s apparel during the Aug. 13–15 run of the shows.

At swimwear and lingerie show Curve Las Vegas, buyers can shop The Store, which features brands not currently showcasing their products at a booth during the event.

At WWDMAGIC’s On:Line, buyers will find a collaboration with business-to-business e-commerce platform FashionGo for the latest trends in new, young contemporary ready-to-wear brands.

On the heels of Curve New York’s introduction of The Concept Lounge during the July 29–31 show, Eurovet Americas Chief Executive Officer Raphael Camp wanted to bring this option to buyers who are attending the Curve Las Vegas show.

The Store’s 600-square-foot space will showcase lingerie, swimwear and accessory collections from brands including Aurore San, Chantelle, Claudel Lingerie, Cardo Paris, La Serviette Paris, LELO and Modcloth. Rather than meeting with sales professionals representing each company, buyers will be guided through the lines by Curve representatives.

“The goal behind this was to bring newness and new brands that don’t exhibit with us in Las Vegas through a showroom concept where we are hosting the buyers in the space,” Camp explained. “We are telling the story of a selected number of brands.”

In addition to The Store, buyers will be able to enjoy a Las Vegas installment of The Concept Lounge, which will feature product samples from Curve Las Vegas exhibitors focusing on four characteristics of the modern woman—liberated, self-expressive, body confident and eco-conscious.

In the 3,000-square-foot On:Line space at WWDMAGIC, the 25 pieces from the collections of 30 emerging brands in the young contemporary market will be showcased on-site. Within the space, iPads will also be available for buyers to explore each company’s full offerings.

Through streamlining the buyer experience within a cohesive area that offers pieces by brands including a.gain, Active Basic, Blithe, Comme USA, Fashion Wildcat and Grade & Gather, On:Line makes discovering new brands easier.

By introducing these lines, which were selected by Kelly Helfman, vice president and brand director of WWDMAGIC, Fame, Accessories The Show, and Pooltradeshow, show organizers are able to bring new brands to buyers while alleviating the pressure buyers feel during the search for fresh designs.

The inclusion of the FashionGo platform affords greater ease by providing a seamless shopping experience during the show and after it ends. The service provides a wholesale e-commerce option that facilitates a buying experience between retailers and apparel brands.