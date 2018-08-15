RETAIL Fred Segal Going International With New Stores

Fred Segal, which last year opened a large store in West Hollywood, is hitting the retail-expansion trail with five new store openings planned for this fall.

The new stores will be in Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and in Switzerland in the cities of Zurich and Bern.

The Taipei store, which debuts in September, will span two floors and cover 7,000 square feet. It will include a food concept and carry merchandise that blends local style with Fred Segal's California charm.

Also opening in September is the Kuala Lumpur outpost, that will cover 3,200 square feet and include a cafe. It will be in 1 Utama, one of the largest shopping centers in Malaysia.

For its first foray into Europe, Fred Segal will be opening three locations in Swizerland. The two stores in Zurich and one in Bern will be shops-in-shops in partnership with retailer Globus.