Atelier & Repairs Opens L.A. Boutique

You may have seen Atelier & Repairs sold at high end stores such as Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan and Fred Segal in West Hollywood, Calif. But the space that this clothing venture has staked out is unconventional.

“We are an initiative, not a brand,” said a statement on the project’s website.

Denim veteran Maurizio Donadi and Marisa Ma put together Atelier & Repairs as a statement against fashion industry waste. Instead of trashing a pair of jeans, or a shirt, Donadi and Ma request that Atelier & Repairs be given the chance to detail and to repurpose old clothes at its space in Vernon, Calif. Atelier & Repairs takes old military fatigues, oxford shirts, jeans and tees and makes them into something new, Ma said.

The project took an unconventional space for its first standalone boutique. It’s a bungalow –like space on 710 N. Edinburgh Ave., just off Melrose Avenue. The space formerly housed shops for Nudie Jeans, and going, really far back….Great China Wall clothing. Current neighbors include boutiques for G-Star and Adidas. Donadi and Ma threw a party Aug. 11 for the boutique's debut.

Atelier’s repurposed clothes can start with old Ralph Lauren styles to Levi’s manufactured in the 1930s. Retail price points can range from $125 for T-shirts to $725 for jackets, Ma said. For those looking to put their own mark on an Atelier & Repairs piece, the group’s artisans can work with individual customers for special orders, Ma said.