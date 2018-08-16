RETAIL Irvine Spectrum Unveils Its Big Expansion Project

The Irvine Spectrum shopping center just got bigger.

The retail spot in Irvine, Calif., recently completed a $200-million project to construct four new buildings and create new park spaces at the sprawling mall.

The new structures house a slate of stores opening Aug. 18, said Butch Knerr, president of the Irvine Company Retail Properties, which owns the Irvine Spectrum.

“This major reinvestment elevates the center’s visitor experience and underscores our long-term commitment to enhancing the Orange County retail landscape,” Knerr said in a statement.

New stores scheduled to open include the first flagship store for Stance. The San Clemente, Calif.–headquartered brand is best known for raising the fashion profile of socks in action-sports stores and making the formerly second-tier category an important fashion statement.

Also scheduled to open are UnAffected, a women’s clothing boutique; The Denim Lab; Concrete Rose; and a new flagship store for H&M. Later this year, Brigade LA will reopen at the Irvine Spectrum. It used to have a boutique across the street from LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. Italian men’s brand SST&C is slated to open a store at the mall in 2019.

As part of the expansion, the Irvine Spectrum will unveil new courtyards and open spaces, the Luckey Climber play area/art installation for children, and lawns and seating areas for shoppers to hang out in and rest in between shopping trips.

The Irvine Spectrum is known for its giant Ferris wheel, seen from the 405 freeway, and an ornate carousel. The retail center is anchored by Nordstrom, Macy’s and Target.