TRADE SHOWS Anti-You Adds Artistry to Apparel During Sourcing at MAGIC

During Sourcing at Magic—which was held Aug. 12-15 in Las Vegas—artist Michelle Ganani painted original designs and recreated famous works of art on denim jackets at a booth within the Denim District. The artist was born in Mexico City and raised in a creative environment with influences from Gustav Klimt, Claude Monet and her late aunt Patricia who was also a designer. After only 10 months in the denim repurposing business, Ganani was invited to the show by Souring at MAGIC executives and showed a different side of sustainable fashion through her brand Anti-You.

"I was invited to paint and showcase what I do by the amazing executives of MAGIC, which gave me a surreal opportunity to make my brand and myself known," she said. "My mom told me that MAGIC was an incredible experience but I never thought it would be as magical as it is. I guess it is just one of those things you just have to experience to really understand."

Sourcing at MAGIC was the perfect match for Ganani to showcase her work, as the designer is not only focused on the beauty of fashion, but also studies industrial design at Universidad Iberoamericana. Using the knowledge she is acquiring in school and her passion for art, Granani is excited for the future and would like to expand into creating the garments she currently uses as her canvas. For now, the artist is relishing the experience she had in Las Vegas.

"The response I got from people who visited my booth exceeded my expectations, I never thought that people all over the world would praise what I do and I am so grateful. It feels like a dream," Ganani explained.