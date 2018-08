Vivienne Westwood’s Position on Yoga

Tablas, sitars and devotional songs. It’s not the soundtrack I expected to hear at a boutique for Vivienne Westwood, considered an originator of the style for brash and loud punk rock.

But on the night of Aug. 16, devotional singer Thea Crudi performed Hare Krishna mantras on the rooftop of the Vivienne Westwood boutique in West Hollywood, Calif. Thea’s performance celebrated the introduction of Vivienne Westwood's line of yoga mats.