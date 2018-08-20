FASHION Bella Hadid Is the New Face of True Religion

True Religion, that denim brand born in Los Angeles many years ago, is keeping its Los Angeles vibe going strong with Los Angeles-born model Bella Hadid, who spent part of her childhood in Santa Barbara.



The 21-year-old now lives in New York where she was signed by IMG Models several years ago, but her father, mansion-developer Mohamed Hadid, still lives in LA where he builds mega-mansions.

For the new True Religion campaign, photographer Boo George was employed as well as stylist Mimi Cuttrell and the hair and makeup duo Jen Atkin and Mary Phillips to create imagery and complementary looks.

The shoot gave Hadid the chance to imagine the brand through her eyes.