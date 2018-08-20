Quentin Thrash "There's No Such Thing As Being Overdressed!"

Quentin Thrash wears gold grills on his teeth, an idiosyncratic coif that he dubs Congo Dread, and when he opened a downtown Los Angeles showroom for Thrash’s Stylehouse on Aug. 17, he had a challenge for the men’s suiting biz.

“When you think of suits, you think of Wall Street. But why can’t I be young and cool, and still wear a well-tailored suit?” Thrash asked.

It’s a fair question. He hopes to answer it with Thrash's Stylehouse at 112 W. 9th St, Ste 211 in Los Angeles’ Fashion District. There, he’ll rent clothes from labels such as Pocket Square Clothing, Ron Tomson, and Yekim. He’ll also provide studio services and give style advice. Here’s some of his general thoughts. Every guy should have a well tailored suit. And there’s no such thing as being overdressed. Enough said.