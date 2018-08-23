TRADE SHOWS Agenda Brings In the New and the Familiar

The Aug. 13–15 run of Agenda at the Sands Expo and Convention Center was marked by change, but many of the show’s familiar elements remained the same.

As in the past, Champion ran a sprawling booth where a crew of sewers embroidered goods on gifts for buyers. The Staple brand organized a theme booth, which featured a New York–style water tower, just as it has ever since Agenda opened its first Las Vegas show in 2014.

But the recent event was the first time that the show’s new chief, Tony Shellman, was in charge, marked by the announcement that Agenda and Liberty Fairs were moving to downtown Las Vegas next February.

By the second day of Agenda, the move didn’t seem to be a big issue on the show floor. Many vendors had not heard the news. Others were too caught up in the show’s business. “The traffic has been good,” said exhibitor Freddie Rojas of Rojas Clothing.

Also at Agenda was Dumbgood, a brand showing streetwear silhouettes with graphics of Nickleodeon-channel cartoons. Independent brand Learn to Forget exhibited T-shirts sporting graphics inspired by punk rock. The Sprayground doubled the size of its booth from one year ago, said James Farrell, the brand’s head of retail marketing.

The show marked the first time that Rich Joe, a streetwear-focused retailer that opened in the Glendale Galleria last month, walked the event.

The shop’s co-owner, Rich Marshall, identified a few Agenda trends he saw. “It’s interesting to see different color variations. There was pink, orange and royal-blue camouflage. It’s become a big fashion story,” Marshall said. “A lot of rhinestones are coming into play. One thing that everyone has picked up is that pastel and neon colors are going to be here for a minute. Track pants have become the new standard for sweats. I see it in everyone’s collection. It’s an old silhouette that has become designer.”