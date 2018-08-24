FASHION Diamond Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Basquiat Collection

For its 20th anniversary, Diamond Supply Co. wanted to create a line that celebrated the rebellious street spirit of the skate world and found inspiration in the work of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. As one of the collaborations marking this milestone for the Los Angeles-based apparel and accessories brand, the Jean-Michel Basquiat Collection by Diamond Supply Co. reveals the shared values between the late artist and apparel brand.

"We are thrilled to release the Basquiat collaboration to celebrate our 20th anniversary by honoring an artist whose fine artwork reflects the same rebellious style as the skate and street world, just like Diamond,” Nicholas Tershay, the brand's founder, said.

Debuting on August 25, the 23-piece collection includes a denim jacket, tote bag, bomber, cruiser deck, two skate decks, graphic T-shirts, hoodie sweatshirts and hats. Each piece in the collection showcases the artist's works of art on Diamond Supply Co. products. The Philistine Reversible Bomber features Basquiat's "Philistines" on one polyester side and, when reversed, displays his "Eye Africa" on the back of a velvet jacket.



“Being in fashion for more than 20 years, our brand has evolved and grown into something we never imagined,” Tershay explained. “We continue to stay true to our roots and ethos by creating new, unexpected products through partnerships with other creative individuals and companies."

Prior to his success as a painter in the 1980s, the Brooklyn-born artist specialized in graffiti, using the tag name SAMO, while also selling punk-inspired post cards that he created. Through collaborating with Basquiat's estate, Diamond Supply Co. is honoring the artist's "do-it-yourself street mentality" and spreading his message of a challenging racism and classism, long after the artist's death in 1988 in New York City.

Retailing from $30-$160, the collection will be available through DiamondSupplyCo.com and at the company's Los Angeles and New York City flagship locations.

