Hybrid Apparel Names a New CEO

Hybrid Apparel, the Cypress, Calif., company that does all kinds of casual clothing, announced it has a new chief executive.

Taking over the top spot at the more than 20-year-old company is David Lederman, who was the chief operating officer and is now stepping up to be the new CEO. He replaced Jarrod Dogan, the company’s founder, who will be working with the company’s board of directors to focus on acquisitions and further strengthen Hybrid’s relationships with studios, licensors, retailers and other partners.

Dogan founded the company in 1997 in the back of a print shop in East Los Angeles. It quickly expanded from a small T-shirt supplier to a full-service apparel house, designing and distributing branded, licensed and private-label apparel to a diverse retail base.

In 2014, Altamont Capital Partners in Palo Alto, Calif., made a strategic investment in the company.

Last year, Hybrid Apparel acquired childrenswear maker Evy of California, which used to be headquartered in downtown Los Angeles. Hybrid, through its acquisition of JMJD Ventures, owns Junkfood Clothing in Culver City, Calif.