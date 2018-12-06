COLOR TREND The Pantone Color of the Year Is Selected for 2019

Pantone, the color arbitrator for the design world, announced that its "Color of the Year" for 2019 is something called "Living Coral."

So you might be seeing this color pop up a lot next year in architecture, interior design, paint colors, product design, home decor and fashion.

The color was selected for its link to nature and how coral reefs provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of color. "Color enhances and influences the way we experience life," said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute in New Jersey. "As a shade that affirms life through a dual role of energizing and nourishing, Pantone's 'Living Coral' reinforces how colors can embody our collective experience and reflect what is taking place in our global culture at a moment in time."

The color was picked because in a world of digital technology and social media, people are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy, the Pantone people said. They said "Living Coral" symbolizes our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits.