HOLIDAY SHOPPING Old Navy Will Pay for Your Lyft Trip

So you like to shop but don't dare go near a shopping mall during the holidays because of all that traffic and that crazy parking-lot game you have to play to find a space.

Well, Old Navy has a solution for that, making last-minute shopping a little more tolerable.

On Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, Old Navy is willing to pay for your round-trip Lyft ride if you order online and then opt to pick up at your local Old Navy store.

You can comfortably sit at your computer or use your smartphone to select your gifts, then on either Dec. 15 or Dec. 22, you can rustle up a Lyft ride to the Old Navy store and pick up those purchases. Then it is back home via Lyft again.

The offer is good for the first $10 off of each ride. For more information on the plan, go to www.lyft.com/oldnavy.

Also, for those buying online and picking up in stores, there is a special benefit on Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 22-23. Customers will get a free gift-wrapping set, which includes wrapping paper and gift tags, just to make things a little easier this hectic holiday season.

From Dec. 20-24, those who buy online and pick up in a store, will receive a $5 shopping card for their next purchase.