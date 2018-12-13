Super Model Maggie Rizer Tries On Boutique Retail

Supermodel Maggie Rizer appeared as one of the ‘Perfect Icons’ of modeling on the Sept. 2014 issue of Vogue Japan. She also walked shows for Fendi, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, Chanel, Marc Jacobs , Oscar de la Renta, Prada and almost all of the other big players in the fashion game.

Last month, she opened fashion boutique M by Maggie Rizer at City Center Bishop Ranch retail center in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I’m very excited to explore another avenue of the fashion industry,” said Rizer. “It’s been a long-time dream of mine to venture into retail and open a boutique that showcases apparel from designers I have worked closely with throughout my years as a fashion model.” Designers sold at the store will include Rick Owens, Temperley London and Anna Sui.