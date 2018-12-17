Trying on a Carton Outerwear jacket at the brand's pop-up shop Dec. 14. Photo by Dolly Nguyen

Trying on a Carton Outerwear jacket at the brand's pop-up shop Dec. 14. Photo by Dolly Nguyen

Carton Outerwear Pops In Los Angeles

By Andrew Asch | Monday, December 17, 2018

While you’re having fun snowboarding, Trey Humphries wants you to think a little bit about the wider world. He designed Carton Outerwear to be clothing with a critique. It’s a reason why he placed the word "carton" in the Los Angeles-label’s moniker.

“To think outside the box, you have to think about the box itself,” he said at a solo pop-up shop the brand produced on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue this weekend. It ran Dec. 14-16.

Looks include outwear, hoodies, T-shirts and leggings. It also offered accessories such as crossbody bags and collapsible water bottles.

photo

Trey Humphries. Photo by Andrew Asch

photo

From Carton Outerwear lookbook

photo

Scene from party for the Carton Outerwear pop-up. Photo by Dolly Nguyen

