Voodoo Boutique Opens in DTLA's Fashion District

A new fashion boutique, Voodoo, opened Dec. 15 near the intersection of 9th and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. The corner was the cradle of a new wave of high-end fashion boutiques, which started rolling out in the neighborhood during December 2013.

Voodoo was opened by first-time fashion retailer Cory King. It is located at 124 W. 9th St., which formerly housed restaurant Anson’s Eatery. Voodoo offers women’s and men’s looks from brands such as Cotton Citizen, Rick Owens, Sage and the house label Voodoo. Currently, the Voodoo line of clothing offers hoodies and T-shirts. Many of the brand’s garments come in purple, which is the store’s official color, King said.

He hopes to increase the categories of the brand and further develop Voodoo into a lifestyle retailer. Along with selling fashion, it also sells Truff hot sauce and Taschen books.