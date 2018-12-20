TRADE SHOWS Hong Kong Fashion Week Celebrating Its 50th Edition

The upcoming Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter, to be held Jan. 14–17, will see the vast halls of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre filled with 1,400 exhibitors showcasing everything from buttons and accessories to evening gowns and activewear.

Exhibitors are primarily from China and Hong Kong, but there will be a number of manufacturers from India and Indonesia.

The four-day fair has various theme zones to cater to every buyer’s needs. The Corporate Fashion and Uniform zone is returning this year after debuting in 2018, and it’s an important section for corporations and service providers who are looking for uniforms for their front-line staff.

The World of Fashion Accessories is also making a comeback, bringing together fashion items including shoes, bags, fashion jewelry, scarves and shawls.

New this year will be a fashion parade of shoes organized by the Hong Kong Footwear Federation.

Continuing at the event will be zones that include womenswear and knitwear and special product zones that include sportswear, thermal clothing, bridal and evening wear, intimate wear, and swimwear.

Fashion is a major component of the trade show, with 60 international designers taking part in the International Fashion Designers’ Showcase.

The fair will have several symposiums and panel discussions that will include presentations by trend forecasters Fashion Snoops about the fashion trends for Spring/Summer 2020 and a seminar about the cotton-market outlook and the latest cotton-textile technologies.

Last January, the fair, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, attracted some 14,000 buyers from 76 countries.

Hong Kong Fashion Week is a biannual event held in January and July. In past years, the January edition of the show included a World Boutique section, which highlighted about 250 designers and brands. That was moved a few years ago to a September show called Centrestage, which focuses more on fashion collections and holds numerous runway shows.