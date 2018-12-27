MANUFACTURING Cherokee Announces Deal With the Batra Group for Tony Hawk License

Cherokee Global Brands, a Southern California brand-management company, announced it has signed a deal with the Batra Group for a licensing agreement to sell the Tony Hawk brand for apparel and accessories in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Henry Stupp, the chief executive of Cherokee Global Grands, said he was happy to grow the Tony Hawk brand with the Batra Group through this new license partnership. “The positive momentum of the skate- and streetwear segments combined with the addition of skateboarding to the 2020 Summer Olympics will raise the profile of skateboarding globally,” he said. “We are thrilled to be playing a part in driving the cultural conversation around skate.”

Rajiv Batra, executive chairman of the Batra Group, said the licensing agreement was a strategic fit to his company’s portfolio with the influence of skateboarding set to increase within the lifestyle market over the next few years. “It is a great pleasure to add the iconic Tony Hawk brand license to our portfolio of globally recognized brands,” he said.

The Batra Group was formed in 1947 and now has headquarters in London and Mumbai, India. It specializes in manufacturing, brand distribution and marketing.

Cherokee Global Brands manages a number of labels including Sideout, Cherokee, Tony Hawk Signature Apparel and Hawk Brands, Liz Lange, Everyday California, Hi-Tec, Magnum, and 50 Peaks.