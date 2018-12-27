TRADE SHOWS The London Textile Fair to Debut Texfusion—New York in January

Taking its textile show to New York for the first time, organizers of The London Textile Fair will introduce Texfusion—New York Jan. 16–17 at Manhattan’s Penn Plaza Pavilion. With the idea of connecting more European textile resources with a North American apparel-manufacturing audience, the show will host more than 100 companies.

“We have been organizing textile trade shows since 2007, and our leading exhibition in London, The London Textile Fair, counts around 500 predominantly European exhibitors,” Texfusion’s New York organizer, John Kelley, said in a statement. “The London Textile Fair is the biggest industry show within the U.K. and one of the leading European exhibitions for fashion fabrics, accessories, print studios and vintage garments.”

Manufacturers including Italy’s premium-fabric house Etique; Scottish waxed-cotton and waterproof-canvas manufacturer Halley Stevensons; Tekstina, a men’s shirting mill from Slovenia; French textile mill Deveaux, EGR,a woven-jacquard manufacturer from Turkey; and France’s women-and-girls’ fabric house Ercea will be on hand to showcase fashion and technical fabrics, accessories and denim.

“Our database of European manufacturers is complete, and some of the most prestigious mills have exhibited with us since the very beginning,” Kelley explained. “We have a close relationship with our exhibitors, and some of them asked us to organize a show in New York as the U.S. market is very important for them.”

The initial installment of Texfusion—New York has been scheduled to take place following The London Textile Fair, which will be hosted at London’s Business Design Centre Jan. 9–10. The United Kingdom’s version of Texfusion will also take place at the Business Design Centre and is scheduled for March 26–27.

“The London Textile Fair format is very successful in London, and we are sure it will have the same reception in the U.S.,” Kelley said. “We are very excited about this new project.”