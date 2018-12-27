The Mighty Company & Ilaria Urbinati Go For the Breakup

There’s a song that says “Breaking Up is Hard To Do,” but maybe the jackets from the Breakup Collection will help.

Los Angeles-based brand The Mighty Company and designer/buyer/stylist extraordinaire Ilaria Urbinati unveiled The Breakup Collection earlier this month during a party at The Mighty Company’s store on Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue.

The capsule collection of three patent leather and metallic jackets bear names such as “Lost” and “I Need Space.” There’s an element of humor with the jackets, a healthy helping of rock ‘n’ roll style and wish to make the world a better place. Proceeds of the sales of the jackets will go to non-profit Unchained at Last. The group is devoted to stopping forced and child marriages. It also helps survivors of these marriages build new lives.