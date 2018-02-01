TECHNOLOGY Epson Asks Designers to Create Fashion Prints With New Printing Technology

Epson is holding its fourth annual “Epson Digital Couture Project” on Feb. 6 in New York leading up to New York Fashion Week, which begins Feb. 8.

The project has designers from North America and Latin America tell a story through their collection via textiles created with Epson dye-sublimation printing technology.

With this new printing technology there is a limitless amount of design possibilities, resulting in original prints that are unique to each designer. With dye-sublimation printing technology, designers can convey their own style.

Designer Candice Cuoco will be the only participant from Los Angeles. Fernando Alberto from Miami; Alexandra Pizzigoni and Patricia Franklin from Thomas Jefferson University; and Gabriel Asfour, Angela Donhauser and Adi Gil of ThreeAsFour will also be involved in the project. Several designers from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Colombia will be participating too.

“The future of fashion is customization—from the colors and prints, to the size and shape of garments—all on demand,” said Keith Kratzberg, president and chief executive of Epson America Inc. “Epson’s digital imaging technology is changing the business of fashion, providing a platform for designers to print higher quality, more unique designs for customers on demand as well as the ability to print just in time.”