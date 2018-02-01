TEXTILES Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Twill Dee Dee Long the workhorse of industrial clothing, twill textiles are not just for work anymore. From high fashion to casual camping, twill textiles can be relied on to endure daily wear.

Photo Gallery Speckles or Spots Whether it’s a dot, a fleck, a patch or a splotch, speckles or spots are found on many textiles. Widely used in the 1950s, textile designers use them for vintage and everyday-casual looks.

Photo Gallery Paisley and Brocades Originally, paisley and brocades were adorned with silver and gold thread. These textiles were worn by nobility for hundreds of years. Both have now come into common use in textiles for fashion.

Photo Gallery The Texture of It All Texture gives both visual and tactile depth to textiles. Whether it be random or in pattern, texture can provide interest to any fabric.

Photo Gallery Floral Finds Just as flowers in nature, floral fabrics come in an abundance of colors. Originating in the East and Asia, floral fabrics have become a staple in fashion design across the world.

Photo Gallery Knits and Stretch For centuries, people have used knitted or knotted fibers for all types of textiles. Originally made of wool, knitted textiles can also be made of cotton and synthetic fibers. Knits have become a foundation in fashion.

Photo Gallery Friendly Finery Lace and embroidered textiles can be used alone or as ornamentation on otherwise plain fabrics. Individually, they enhance and can be the focus of any fashion.

DIRECTORY

A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Chikuma, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.co

Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

D&N Textiles Inc., (310) 503-6927, michael@dntextiles.com

Eusebio SpA, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Fine Cotton Factory Inc., (416) 412-1551, www.finecottonfactory.com

Josi Severson, (612) 708-7696, www.josiseverson.com

Kalimo Textil, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Malhia Kent, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

Mectex, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com

Orta Anadolu, +90-212-315-3200, www.ortaanadolu.com

Pastels SAS, La Lame, (212) 921-9770, www.LaLame.com

Ratti SpA/Ratti USA, (212) 391-2191, www.ratti.it

Silver Vision Textiles, (310) 327-7747, info@svtextiles.net

Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprises, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Sprintex, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Varun Textiles, (213) 891-0772, www.varuntextiles.com