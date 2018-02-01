TEXTILES
Textile Trends
Twill Dee Dee
Long the workhorse of industrial clothing, twill textiles are not just for work anymore. From high fashion to casual camping, twill textiles can be relied on to endure daily wear.
Speckles or Spots
Whether it’s a dot, a fleck, a patch or a splotch, speckles or spots are found on many textiles. Widely used in the 1950s, textile designers use them for vintage and everyday-casual looks.
Paisley and Brocades
Originally, paisley and brocades were adorned with silver and gold thread. These textiles were worn by nobility for hundreds of years. Both have now come into common use in textiles for fashion.
The Texture of It All
Texture gives both visual and tactile depth to textiles. Whether it be random or in pattern, texture can provide interest to any fabric.
Floral Finds
Just as flowers in nature, floral fabrics come in an abundance of colors. Originating in the East and Asia, floral fabrics have become a staple in fashion design across the world.
Knits and Stretch
For centuries, people have used knitted or knotted fibers for all types of textiles. Originally made of wool, knitted textiles can also be made of cotton and synthetic fibers. Knits have become a foundation in fashion.
Friendly Finery
Lace and embroidered textiles can be used alone or as ornamentation on otherwise plain fabrics. Individually, they enhance and can be the focus of any fashion.
DIRECTORY
A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Chikuma, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.co
Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
D&N Textiles Inc., (310) 503-6927, michael@dntextiles.com
Eusebio SpA, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
Fine Cotton Factory Inc., (416) 412-1551, www.finecottonfactory.com
Josi Severson, (612) 708-7696, www.josiseverson.com
Kalimo Textil, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
Malhia Kent, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
Mectex, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com
Orta Anadolu, +90-212-315-3200, www.ortaanadolu.com
Pastels SAS, La Lame, (212) 921-9770, www.LaLame.com
Ratti SpA/Ratti USA, (212) 391-2191, www.ratti.it
Silver Vision Textiles, (310) 327-7747, info@svtextiles.net
Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com
Spirit Lace Enterprises, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Sprintex, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Varun Textiles, (213) 891-0772, www.varuntextiles.com