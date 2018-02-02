ART AND FASHION East LA Steps Out for Art Walk

Once a month in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of East Los Angeles, the East Los Angeles art walk happens.

It’s a block-long outdoor event between Indiana and Alma streets on East First Street. Crowds come from all over LA to enjoy the art and crafts, music and food from local vendors.The art walk has more of a homegrown feel than others.

The event attracts local fashion designers, graphic designers, tattoo artists and painters. Local artists such as DZ lasteez, who was seen hand painting large street planters with sarape stripes, use their Mexican and Chicano roots as inspiration.

In the recent art walk, lots of the vendors showed many unique ways of using the traditional graphics and designs on their items that were for sale. There were different musical entertainers from rappers and alternative rock duos to a teen DJ girl spinning old-school 45’s on the turntables, bringing back the sounds of the 60’s and 70’s East Los Angeles lifestyle.

The event occurs on the second Sunday of every month. It’s a great way to experience the history and culture of the original East side through the next generations eyes.

Below, Artist DZ lasteez in front of his hand-painted street planters and animator Javier Hernandez at his book signing