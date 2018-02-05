Costume from "Phantom Thread"

Costume from "Phantom Thread"

FASHION AND THE MOVIES

Exhibit Opens of Costumes Nominated for Academy Awards

By Deborah Belgum | Monday, February 5, 2018

For the 26th year in a row, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising is exhibiting the movie costumes that have been nominated for an Academy Award plus costumes from another 21 films released in 2017.

The exhibit opens Feb. 6 in the school's museum gallery. It is free to the public and open on Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who were nominated for costume design Academy Awards are: Jacqueline Durran for "Beauty and the Beast"; Jacqueline Durran for "Darkest Hour"; Mark Bridges for "Phantom Thread"; Luis Sequeira for "The Shape of Water"; and Consolata Boyle for "Victoria and Abdul."

Altogether, there are more than 125 costumes on display.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS