Wahoo’s Fish Taco Celebrates 30th in Surf Industry Style

If you follow the surf biz, you know Wahoo’s Fish Taco.

Wing Lam and his brothers started the taqueria inspired by Brazilian, Mexican and Asian cuisine in 1988. The first restaurant was located across the street from a new brand, which just happened to become the surf industry powerhouse Hurley.

The Lams got to know their new neighbors because they surfed the same Orange County beaches. In no time, they found themselves catering Hurley events. Quicker than you can say ‘Pray for Surf!,” Wahoo’s fame spread.

Wahoo’s fish tacos and burritos became ubiquitous. Think parties for all of the surf brands, surfing competitions and almost every trade show serving the action sports and outdoor crowds. “If it’s surf, skate, snow or mountainbiking, we’re the food guy,” Lam said. In fact, you couldn’t miss Lam at any surf event. He was the guy with shoulder-length hair and a long chin beard. He knew everyone in the room and shared laughs with everybody. “He’s a character,” said Joel Cooper, chief executive officer of the Lost brand. “He’s the real deal.”



This year Wahoo’s will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. It runs 60 locations including two in Japan. In the upcoming year, we’ll see some special 30th anniversary menu items. There’s also going to be special collaboration T-shirts, caps and accessories made by the restaurant’s friends. Expect special anniversary gear from Hurley, Lost, O’Neill, Fox, Vans among others.

Lam warned that you won’t be able to find 30th anniversary gear at Wahoo’s restaurants. The limited edition gear will be released in special drops. They’ll be announced on social media and distributed on first come, first serve basis. “You got to be there when the waves are perfect,” he said. No fair! But we’ll try.