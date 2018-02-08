NEWS California Apparel News Hires Dorothy Crouch as Associate Editor

Apparel News Group Publisher and Chief Executive Terry Martinez announced the hiring of Dorothy Crouch as the newspaper’s associate editor. Crouch started Feb. 5 and is working under the guidance of Executive Editor Deborah Belgum.

Crouch spent the past six years as an editor for travel publications, where she covered trends, major brands and boutique agencies. She brings extensive knowledge of the business-to-business publishing industry. Her career started in the fashion industry, where she worked with fabric importers and designer showrooms in New York City’s Garment District.

Before relocating to Los Angeles in 2010, Crouch previously had worked with the Robb Report and UBM’s Wall Street & Technology, Advanced Trading, Bank Systems & Technology and Insurance & Technology.

Prior to joining the Apparel News, she worked as a contributor to Macfadden Communications Group, covering the pet-goods industry, and Victory Media, where she wrote about education policy and pedagogy.

Crouch received a master’s degree in publishing from New York City’s Pace University and has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Hunter College.