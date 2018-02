Band of Outsiders Pops at Fred Segal

Last year Band of Outsiders got a new headquarters, new creative team and a new direction. The L.A. born brand is currently headquartered in London.

But on Feb. 8, the Band touched down to the city of its birth. With the help of trade show Liberty Fairs, it produced a pop-up shop at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Looks included nautical details and animals prints on shirts. The pop-up will run until Feb. 18.