FASHIONAND PHOTOGRAPHY Future Feminine in Hollywood

A new exhibit called "Future Feminine" opened recently at the Fahey/Klein gallery here in Los Angeles.

The opening night saw a group of young, emerging 21st-century female photographers who focused on the female perspective in an otherwise male-dominated medium. Through the feminine lens, each photographer explored the abstract side of intimacy with their eyes towards the future.

Some of the photographers on hand included Amanda Charcian, who has shot for Vogue Italia, Gucci, Chloe, L’Officiel Art and Remy Holwick, whose work has been featured in Purple magazine, Paper and S magazine. Holwick is also an ex-model. The other exhibiting photographers are Magdalena Wosinska and the creative partners Honey Long with Prue Stent.

The standing-room-only opening night brought in some of the most fashionable group of enthusiasts. The styles ranged from eclectic and experimental to evening chic.

The exhibit runs until February 24th at the Fahey/Klein gallery 148 N. La Brea Ave.