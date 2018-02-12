Z Supply Pops at Fashion Island

Z Supply sends its fashions to 2,000 boutiques across the country. It also sells on its online emporium zsupplyclothing.com. Last week, Z Supply opened its first pop-up shop. It’s located at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, Calif.

The store is going to merchandise a curated selection of the Z Supply styles, its seasonal items, some of its men’s line and its pet collection, Zoo Supply.

A Z Supply statement said that it would 10 shop-in-shops later this year. It also has plans to open more permanent stores.