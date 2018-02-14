ART "Lines of Sight" in WeHo

Quixote Studios in West Hollywood recently hosted a private event for the artist community titled “Lines of Sight,” which was curated by Bonny Taylor and Paul Batoon of @bonnyfilmsolutions. It was produced by Quixote’s Donato Sepulveda.

Featured were 31 select photographers, graphics artists and animation artists with a wide range of subject matters. That ranged from landscapes and fashion to celebrity and environmental.

There was a special one-night projection by animation artist Chris Prynoski. The event attracted a wide range of attendees from the photography, art, music and fashion industries.

The exhibit is available for private viewing by appointment with bonnyfilmsolutions.