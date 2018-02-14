Attendees in their winter brights, including a tribute to Barney the dinosaur

Attendees in their winter brights, including a tribute to Barney the dinosaur

ART

"Lines of Sight" in WeHo

Estevan Ramos | Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Quixote Studios in West Hollywood recently hosted a private event for the artist community titled “Lines of Sight,” which was curated by Bonny Taylor and Paul Batoon of @bonnyfilmsolutions. It was produced by Quixote’s Donato Sepulveda.

Featured were 31 select photographers, graphics artists and animation artists with a wide range of subject matters. That ranged from landscapes and fashion to celebrity and environmental.

There was a special one-night projection by animation artist Chris Prynoski. The event attracted a wide range of attendees from the photography, art, music and fashion industries.

The exhibit is available for private viewing by appointment with bonnyfilmsolutions.

photo

Badges and patches with individual messages

photo

Actor/Producer/Director Milo Ventimiglia with his images titled ‘KOTA diptych’ and photographer Esther Halio Peyron with her Annie Lennox image

photo

Producer Donato Sepulveda and stylist/designer Estevan Ramos

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS