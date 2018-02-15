TRADE SHOWS New Apparel and Textile Sourcing Show Slated for Miami

Hundreds of apparel and textile manufacturers from China, India, Bangladesh, the United States, Mexico and other countries will be exhibiting at the newly established Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami show, scheduled for May 21–23.

The three-day event at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami will contain scores of booths, pavilions, trend displays and seminars.

The Miami show is being organized by JP Communications, the parent company of Apparel Textile Sourcing trade shows, which two years ago launched a similar apparel and textiles sourcing show in Toronto.

“The expansion of the ATC brand to Miami is a direct response to the market demand and fills a significant gap for the U.S. and Latin American markets,” said Jason Prescott, chief executive of JP Communications.

ATS-M will feature three days of seminars and panels covering topics from trade agreements to best practices with an eye on the changing Latin American market. “The ATS-Miami design pods and fashion show will include international apparel producers, Latin American artisans, Made-in-America manufacturers and active design students,” said Apparel Textile Sourcing Director John Banker.

There will be a Made-in-the-USA pavilion showcasing U.S.-based manufacturers and designers that source apparel and textiles from abroad for their finished goods.

There will also be an Americas pavilion featuring products from Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

For more information on the show, visit www.appareltextilesourcing.com.