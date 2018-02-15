RED CARPET READY Tadashi Shoji Styles Are Long on Sophistication and Eveningwear

Elegance was on the runway at the Tadashi Shoji runway show held Feb. 8 at New York Fashion Week.

The Los Angeles designer, who studied at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, has carved out a well-known niche in the eveningwear category with many of his dresses being seen on the red carpet at various entertainment award ceremonies across the country.

For his Fall/Winter 2018 collection, seen at The Shows at Gallery 1 at Spring Studios, Shoji decided to use strong colors that went along with his inspiration of designing for women who are bold and not afraid of being heard during this time of the #MeToo movement.

Dark greens, vibrant purples, cranberry reds, vivid blues and the ever-present black and gold made up his color palette. His fabric selections included sequined material, velvet, jersey and some lace.

Besides eveningwear, his 37-piece runway presentation included short dresses, jumpsuits and suits made with tailored pieces.