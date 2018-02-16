Samba dancers take 1720 at Bodega's after hours party.

Bodega Kicks Off NBA All Star Weekend

By Andrew Asch | Friday, February 16, 2018

It’s called the NBA All Star Weekend. Millions are expected to watch players from the NBA’s Eastern Conference battle against the NBA Western Conference at Downtown Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Feb. 18.

But the weekend is really an excuse to open a bunch of high profile stores around Los Angeles and celebrate sneaker culture. Boston’s Bodega started the weekend off on Feb. 15. It opened a 2.5 story boutique at Row DTLA in downtown L.A. The store debut was followed by an after hours party at 1720, a club hidden deep in the gritty edges of downtown’s warehouse district. Let the games begin!

Dam-Funk DJs at Bodega's after hours party

All Star Weekend line-up: Sneakerheads queue up at the DTLA Nice Kicks on Feb. 16.

Michael Jordan's Jumpman store opened on Broadway in DTLA before NBA All Star Weekend.

