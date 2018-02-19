Exterior of Mansur Gavriel. All photos courtesy of Mansur Gavriel.

Mansur Gavriel Takes a Melrose Place Bow

By Andrew Asch | Monday, February 19, 2018

There’s a new designer on Melrose Place.

New York’s Mansur Gavriel recently opened a flagship at 8475 Melrose Place, which formerly housed restaurants such as Bastide and Mari Vanna. The 5,000-square-foot space will now offer the label’s signature bucket bag, its ready-to-wear, as well as Italian ceramics, furniture, Murano glassware, and the Café Flora.

The café will feature outdoor seating, soups, pastas, salads and pastries. Designers Rachel Mansur, Floriana Gavriel and Chef Scott Boggs developed the restaurant.

photo

Seating at Café Flora

photo

Mansur Gavriel interior.

