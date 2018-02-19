Mansur Gavriel Takes a Melrose Place Bow

There’s a new designer on Melrose Place.

New York’s Mansur Gavriel recently opened a flagship at 8475 Melrose Place, which formerly housed restaurants such as Bastide and Mari Vanna. The 5,000-square-foot space will now offer the label’s signature bucket bag, its ready-to-wear, as well as Italian ceramics, furniture, Murano glassware, and the Café Flora.

The café will feature outdoor seating, soups, pastas, salads and pastries. Designers Rachel Mansur, Floriana Gavriel and Chef Scott Boggs developed the restaurant.